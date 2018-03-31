Twitter Reacts to Jim Nantz Mispronouncing 'Meme'

Don't mess with the power of the meme.

Jim Nantz learned more about the internet's favorite tool after he mispronounced the word "meme" on air as "me-me."

Earlier in the night, Michigan star Moritz Wagner crashed into the TBS commentary crew after flying off the court and breaking Bill Raftery's glasses. In the process, Grant Hill became a meme.

Then Nantz put himself on the path to becoming his own meme by mispronouncing meme as he referenced Hill, who was named to the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

THAT IS NOT HOW YOU PRONOUNCE MEME pic.twitter.com/mdhQRinTMw — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) April 1, 2018

It was just too much for some, and naturally more memes were created.

Jim Nantz logging online pic.twitter.com/OTBExss1CC — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) April 1, 2018

Bryce Harper when he hears Jim Nantz's pronunciation of "meme" pic.twitter.com/ih2hcg9Mjz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 1, 2018

When Jim Nantz nails a me me pic.twitter.com/eIv9IOZkQ7 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 1, 2018

When Jim Nantz says ME-ME instead of Meme #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/xMybZo62A0 — Steve Angelovich (@angelsteve89) April 1, 2018

Someone below the age of 40 needs to talk to Jim Nantz about the way he says meme pic.twitter.com/6Kgyr2NsWq — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) April 1, 2018

Oh Twitter, never stop being you.