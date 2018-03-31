Twitter Reacts to Jim Nantz Mispronouncing 'Meme'

Don't mess with the power of the meme. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 31, 2018

Jim Nantz learned more about the internet's favorite tool after he mispronounced the word "meme" on air as "me-me."

Earlier in the night, Michigan star Moritz Wagner crashed into the TBS commentary crew after flying off the court and breaking Bill Raftery's glasses. In the process, Grant Hill became a meme. 

Then Nantz put himself on the path to becoming his own meme by mispronouncing meme as he referenced Hill, who was named to the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

It was just too much for some, and naturally more memes were created. 

Oh Twitter, never stop being you. 

