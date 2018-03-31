You knew the Michigan–Loyola-Chicago game was over when Sister Jean Delores-Schmidt left early.

The Ramblers' 98-year-old chaplain was seen being wheeled away from the court with under two minutes left of the Wolverines' 69–57 win, which ended the Ramblers’ 14-game unbeaten streak.

Sister Jean has left the building pic.twitter.com/MGXCybnX4C — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 1, 2018

Sister Jean captured the nation's attention with her positive attitude and adorable one-liners during Loyola's run to the Final Four. (The school reaped the benefits along the way with record merchandise sales.) Sister Jean also held the hottest press conference of the tourney before Saturday's game and saw her bobblehead put back into circulation by popular demand.

While some on Twitter suspected she had lost faith, she left early to go greet the team in the tunnel as they came off the court.

Naturally, Twitter had some fun with her early departure.

The national title game won't be the same without her, but her One Shining Moment worthiness was secured long ago.