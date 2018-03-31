Villanova dominated Kansas 95–79 on Saturday night in the second semifinal of the men's Final Four to move on to the national championship for the first time since it won the title in 2016.

It was the Wildcats all night as they made three-pointer after three-pointer, and Villanova broke the record for the most three-pointers in a single Final Four game with 18 threes. The Wildcats' 13 threes in the first half tied the record.

Villanova also set the single-season three-point record in the first half with 449 threes.

The Wildcats relied on the perimeter so much that Villanova didn't shoot its first free-throw attempt until there was just under nine minutes to play.

Villanova got off to a hot start, taking a 22–4 lead with 13 minutes left in the half.

Kansas struggled to respond in the first half and couldn't come back in the second despite cutting the lead down.

The Wildcats largest lead was 22, but the Jayhawks cut it down to 13 with nine minutes left in the game.

Everyone got in on the three-point action, but Eric Paschall led the Wildcats with 24 points, including four three-pointers.

VILLANOVA IS ADVANCING AND WILL FACE MICHIGAN IN THE #NationalChampionship! ✌️#LetsMarchNova pic.twitter.com/ftRtrXKYUX — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 1, 2018

Kansas took down Penn, Seton Hall, Clemson and Duke to reach the Final Four.

Villanova takes on Michigan in the national championship Monday.