The annual “One Shining Moment” montage is a must-watch after every NCAA tournament, but this year’s must be one of the most anticipated in recent memory.

Villanova had the biggest shining moment, defeating Michigan in the national championship game on Monday night. But the tournament will most be remembered for a pair of underdogs—UMBC’s historic upset over Virginia in the first round and Loyola-Chicago’s run to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed.

The Retrievers and Ramblers received plenty of love in this year’s “One Shining Moment,” along with the rest of this memorable tournament.

This is now the third year that CBS and Turner have used the version of the song sung by Ne-Yo, replacing the late Luther Vandross.