SAN ANTONIO — When Villanova won its first national title in 1985, the Wildcats had to play the perfect game to beat Georgetown—the sport’s resident Goliath. When Villanova won its second national title just two years ago, the Wildcats needed Kris Jenkins to beat the buzzer to overcome North Carolina’s near buzzer beater. When Villanova won its third national title, the Wildcats needed only to play like what they were—the best team (and probably the best program) in college basketball.

With Monday’s 79–62 win against Michigan, Villanova completed its generational transformation from ultimate underdog to old-money blueblood. The Wildcats cut down the nets for the second time in three seasons and became the fourth team in NCAA tournament history to win every tournament game by at least 10 points, and they’ll probably enter next season as a favorite to reach the Final Four in Minneapolis. Jay Wright, the dapper 56-year-old who has coached the Wildcats since 2001, has built a sustainable machine that mixes NBA-ready talent with developmental projects who may themselves grow into NBA-ready talent. Jalen Brunson, Phil Booth and Mikal Bridges played smaller roles on the title team two years ago. This season, they were the stars in a small-ball system Wright adopted out of desperation following a knee injury to Curtis Sumpter just before the start of the 2005–06 season. That system has become the envy of college hoops because it has proven capable of winning big even without one-and-done talent. It’s also a thing of beauty to watch when it’s humming. With redshirt freshman post Omari Spellman also capable of shooting from deep, the Wildcats can run out lineups in which all five players can score from almost anywhere. “This is the Golden State Warriors here,” Michigan coach John Beilein said Sunday. He referred to the capability of the Wildcats’ lineup, but after Monday night, the results looked similar as well. Each team has won a title in two of the three most recently completed seasons.

Like the Warriors, the Wildcats can have a different star every night. It’s often Brunson, the point guard who has collected almost every national player of the year honor this season. Saturday against Kansas it was Eric Paschall, who started his career at Fordham but became a key cog at Villanova as a redshirt sophomore last season. In a 95–79 win against Kansas, Paschall scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting. Monday, Villanova’s star came off the bench.

Against a defense determined to flash every time a Villanova shooter even considered taking a three-pointer, the Wildcats leaned on the player with the most compact shooting motion and the quickest release. Donte DiVincenzo, the 6'5" redhead whose nicknames toggle between “The Big Ragu” and “The Michael Jordan of Delaware” doesn’t have a wind-up that requires yards of open floor. If he can get far enough away to keep from smelling a defender’s gum, he can squeeze off a shot. That’s why DiVincenzo had little trouble launching from behind the briefest of screens.

The Wildcats, who made 13 of 26 three-point attempts in Saturday’s first half against Kansas, missed eight of their first 11 three-point attempts Monday. DiVincenzo had all three makes during that stretch, on four attempts. The first came with 12:44 remaining in the first half, and it cut Michigan’s lead to 14–11. The second came with 6:08 remaining in the first half and gave Villanova its first lead since the game’s first minute. Villanova wouldn’t trail again. But those threes don’t tell the entire story of what the Wildcats’ sixth man did to help them go from floundering to firmly in control.

After his initial threes inspired the Wolverines to guard him 25 feet from the basket, DiVincenzo blew past Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman for a layup that he released as Abdur-Rahkman fouled him.

A few minutes later, he took a backdoor pass from Jalen Brunson and thundered down the lane for a two-handed dunk.

A little more than a minute later, he threw a dime from the top of the key to Spellman, who threw in a tomahawk dunk to give Villanova a 34–28 lead.

In the first half’s final minute, DiVincenzo rose up for a chasedown block and pinned a Zavier Simpson layup attempt in the crevice between the rim and the backboard.

DiVincenzo finished the half with 18, and Villanova led 37–28. The Wildcats stretched the lead to 18, but Michigan fought back to cut it to 12 on a Charles Simpson layup with 9:08 remaining. But The Big Ragu wouldn’t allow the Wolverines to get any closer. Eighteen seconds later, he hit a three-pointer that crushed Michigan’s hopes. He finished with 31 points, five rebounds and three assists.

It was DiVincenzo’s turn Monday, but the beauty of this Villanova team is that the player perfectly suited to the occasion always found a way to rise to said occasion. The program that needed the perfect game to win a national title 33 years ago has grown into the program best constructed to win one this year and next year and the year after that.