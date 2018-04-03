Sports Page Roundup: Villanova Wins Second Title in Three Years

See how newspapers around the country covered another Villanova championship

By Scooby Axson
April 03, 2018

Villanova capped off a remarkable season by winning their second national championship in the past three season with a 79–62 victory over Michigan. 

The Wildcats took control midway through the first half and rolled, led by sophomore guard Donte DiVincenzo, who scored 31 points and hit five 3–pointers.

Newspapers around the country captured the Wildcats dominant tournament run along with Michigan coming up short in their quest for their first title since 1989.

