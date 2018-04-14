Michigan's Moritz Wagner announced Saturday in an essay with The Players' Tribune he will sign with an agent and enter the 2018 NBA draft after three seasons with the Wolverines.

"This wasn’t an easy decision for me," the junior said in the essay. "I know people always say that, and maybe it sounds like they don’t 100% mean it. But I’m telling you guys — the idea of leaving Michigan, of leaving this community, is really tough. This place has really started to feel like home.

There’s so many things about Michigan that I love, and that I’m going to miss."

All dreams sound crazy...

https://t.co/bQPeQT1Ybx — Moe Wagner (@moritz_weasley) April 14, 2018

The 6'11'' forward from Berlin was the star in the Wolverines win over Loyola-Chicago to advance to the national championship in this year's tournament. He had a team high 24 points and 15 rebounds in the win. Wagner even took over social media when he fell into the TBS crew, breaking Bill Raftery's glasses.

Michigan lost to Villanova in the title game.

Wagner is featured at No. 46 in Jeremy Woo's Big Board for both rounds of the 2018 NBA draft here.