Skechers Sues Adidas Over FBI Probe Into Basketball Investigation

Skechers has filed a lawsuit against Adidas, claiming it was at an unfair advantage as a result of the issues centered around the FBI's investiation into college basketball.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 10, 2018

Skechers has filed a lawsuit against Adidas and claims Skechers was at an unfair advantage as a result of the issues centered around the FBI's investigation into college basketball, reports the Louisville Courier Journal's Gentry Estes. 

According to the Journal, the lawsuit was filed Wednesday in California and argues "illicit payments denied competitors like Skechers who play by the rules a fair opportunity to compete for the cachet of having trend-setting high-school and college athletes seen in their products."

The company claimed it was "harmed" because of the increased advertising costs and the company lost sales and goodwill as a result of Adidas. 

Two former Adidas employees have been accused of conspiring to pay money to high school basketball players families to make sure they signed with Adidas schools and later Adidas endorsments as pros. 

The probe has rocked the college basketball landscape and implicated multiple players and schools

One of the most high profile names was Lousiville head coach Rick Pitino, who was fired by the school after his program was implicated in the FBI's multi-year probe into widespread bribery, wire fraud and corruption in college basketball recruiting. 

