Georgia Tech Guard Josh Okogie Chooses to Stay in NBA Draft

Okogie ranked fourth in the ACC at 18.2 points per game as a sophomore.

By Associated Press
May 21, 2018

ATLANTA — Josh Okogie has decided to remain in the NBA draft, ending his career at Georgia Tech after two seasons.

The 6'4" guard announced his decision Monday. The draft will be held June 21.

Okogie submitted his application to the NBA undergraduate advisory committee in March, participated in workouts and interviews with NBA teams, and attended the last week's draft combine in Chicago.

Okogie ranked fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 18.2 points per game as a sophomore. He averaged 16.9 points over his two seasons with the Yellow Jackets, coming one of six players in school history to reach 1,000 points in their sophomore year.

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner says he fully supports Okogie's decision, even though he's not projected as a first-round pick by most analysts. SI’s Jeremy Woo has Okogie going to the Pistons with the 42nd overall pick in his latest mock draft.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)