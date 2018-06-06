John Beilein Staying at Michigan Amid Pistons Rumors

John Beilein plans to continue coaching at Michigan despite rumors that he interviewed for the Pistons head coach position.

Beilein, 65, tweeted that he's "excited" to coach Michigan's men's basketball team "next season and in the years to come!"

I love the University of Michigan and I am excited about coaching our Men’s Basketball Team next season and in the years to come ! Let’s go hang some more banners at “THE GREATEST UNIVERSITY IN THE WORLD “#GoBlue — John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) June 6, 2018

Former Raptors coach Dwane Casey and Beilein reportedly interviewed with the Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Pistons were interested to continue talks with both men.

Beilein's contract with Michigan runs through the 2020-21 season, where he earns $3.37 million per year.

During the 2017-18 season, Michigan went 33-8. They reached the national championship game but were defeated by Villanova 79-62.

Beilein is Michigan's all-time coaching wins leader with a 248-143 record in 11 seasons. Under his leadership, Michigan has won two Big Ten championships and reached the NCAA tournament eight times.