University of Michigan men’s basketball coach John Beilein underwent a successful double bypass heart procedure, the school announced Tuesday morning.

The procedure, which was scheduled, was conducted by Michigan Medicine’s Francis D. Pagani, M.D., Ph.D. at Michigan’s Samuel and Jean Frankel Cardiovascular Center.

In a joint statement, Beilein expressed gratitude towards the university, including the doctors who performed the operation.

“I am going to work very hard in my rehabilitation to be stronger than ever by the time practice begins for this upcoming season,” he said.

Following the procedure, Beilein, 65, will not travel with the Wolverines on their trip to Spain, which takes place Aug. 17-26. Assistant coach Saddi Washington will serve as Michigan’s interim head coach during visit.

In 2015, Beilein previously underwent a “preventative procedure,” per MLive.com, however never publicly specified its nature.

Beilein, who signed a five-year extension in July, is entering his 12th season in Ann Arbor. Last season, he led the Wolverines to their second national championship appearance and captured a second straight Big Ten Tournament title.