LSU to Hold Moment of Silence for Wayde Sims Before Saturday's Game vs. Ole Miss

LSU will honor the late basketball player before Saturday's football game against Ole Miss.

September 28, 2018

LSU will honor late men's basketball player Wayde Sims before Saturday's football game against Ole Miss.

Sims, 20, was killed in a shooting early Friday morning near the Southern University Campus, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

Sims was shot at 12:25 a.m. and transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He died from the injury.

The 6'6" forward was entering his junior season at LSU. Sims averaged 5.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game this past season with 10 starts in 32 games for the Tigers. He started five games as a freshman.

The Baton Rouge native was the 2014-15 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year. A standout at University High, located on LSU's campus, Sims helped lead his high school team to three consecutive state championships.

No. 5 LSU hosts Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night. Kickoff is slated for 9:15 p.m. ET.

