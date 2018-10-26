Wiretap Audio Evidence Detailing Pay Schemes Recovered From College Basketball Trial

Federal wiretap audio, in addition to text messages, hidden camera video and fraudulent invoices were recovered by ESPN following an FBI investigation into college basketball. 

By Kaelen Jones
October 26, 2018

Federal wiretap audio, text messages, hidden camera video and fraudulent invoices from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's probe into college basketball corruption was recovered by Outside the Lines, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Paula Lavigne.

On Wednesday, a jury determined that Adidas executive Jim Gatto, former Adidas consultant Merl Code and would-be agent Christian Dawkins were each found guilty on all counts of committing wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. All three men were recorded discussing players and garnering their commitments to Adidas-funded programs.

Several of the wiretapped discussions focus on the recruitment Brian Bowen Jr., with others surrounding the recruitment of Christian Dawkins and Nassir Little.

One wiretapped call features Code and Gatto specifically discussing the University of Arizona's alleged $150,000 offer to sign Little, and if Adidas would match the offer in order to convince Little to commit with the Adidas-sponsored University of Miami.

"Uh, again, it doesn't have to be all in one lump sum," Code told Gatto in one transcript. "I can, I can make it work if you're saying you'll do it. I can tell them that, you know, its installments, and we'll figure out how to get it to you, when, where, how, blah, blah, blah."

ESPN published the wiretap audio in segments accompanied by full transcripts on Friday morning.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)