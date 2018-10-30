Gonzaga junior forward Killian Tillie will miss approximately eight weeks due to a stress fracture in his ankle, the program announced Tuesday.

Per the release, Tillie reaggravated the ankle injury during a fall practice. He underwent surgery after further tests revealed the fracture. He was held out from competing in Gonzaga's closed scrimmage against Michigan State on Sunday.

Last season, the 6'10", 200-pound Frenchman averaged 12.9 points per game and shot 58% from the field. He started 35 games as a sophomore.

This preseason, Tillie was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Watch List and Preseason All-West Coast Conference.