Gonzaga's Killian Tillie (Ankle Fracture) to Miss Eight Weeks

Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie is expected to miss eight weeks due to a stress fracture in his ankle, Mark Few announced Tuesday.

By Kaelen Jones
October 30, 2018

Gonzaga junior forward Killian Tillie will miss approximately eight weeks due to a stress fracture in his ankle, the program announced Tuesday.

Per the release, Tillie reaggravated the ankle injury during a fall practice. He underwent surgery after further tests revealed the fracture. He was held out from competing in Gonzaga's closed scrimmage against Michigan State on Sunday.

Last season, the 6'10", 200-pound Frenchman averaged 12.9 points per game and shot 58% from the field. He started 35 games as a sophomore.

This preseason, Tillie was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Watch List and Preseason All-West Coast Conference.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)