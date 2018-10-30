Report: Board of Regents Meeting Thursday to Discuss Arizona Basketball Program

The Arizona Board of Regents is meeting this week to discuss the University of Arizona basketball program in light of recent federal court revelations.

By Kaelen Jones
October 30, 2018

The Arizona Board of Regents is meeting on Thursday to discuss the University of Arizona basketball program in light of recent federal court revelations, according to the Arizona Republic's Anne Ryman.

Per Ryman, the regents scheduled the meeting to receive "legal advice and discussion." The session will take place at 11 a.m. PT at Arizona State University's downtown Phoenix campus, but is closed to the public.

Ryman reports that no actions are expected to take place following the meeting's conclusion.

Last week, federal wiretap audio, text messages, hidden camera video and fraudulent invoices from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's probe into college basketball corruption had been recovered by ESPN

A portion of the evidence featured adidas executive Jim Gatto and former consultant Merl Code discussing the recruitment of Nassir Little. The two specifically mentioned Arizona's alleged $150,000 offer to sign Little.

Earlier this week, ESPN also reported that UA paid former player Rawle Alkins and his family $50,000 last season.

Arizona released a statement expressing its awareness of the new findings of the investigation.

“We are continuing to review the matter and will take such steps as are deemed necessary and appropriate based upon credible and reliable evidence," the statement said. "Out of respect for the judicial and administrative processes involved, we have no further comment at this time.”

