Division III Player Suspended After Striking Opponent in His Face After Shot Attempt

The player has since been indefinitely suspended from the team, effective immediately.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 14, 2018

Video is making the rounds on social media of a Division III player taking a cheap shot at his opponent following a three-point shot attempt in a game played Tuesday.

Kewan Platt of Fitchburg State was taken out of the game after hitting Nate Tengalia of Nichols College with a vicious strike that left Tengalia on the ground after he connected on his shot. 

Platt, who was named the MASCAC Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Tuesday, was charged with a technical foul for the incident, and ejected from the game following the hit. On Wednesday afternoon, the school released a statement saying that Platt has been indefinitely suspended from the team and barred from campus, adding that it is "appalled" by his conduct.

A second video that surfaced shows Platt getting angry with officials over a no-call earlier in the game that may have caused him to respond with the hit to Tenaglia.

"His behavior is antithetical to our community values and good sportsmanship. Fitchburg State does not tolerate behavior that violates those standards. The case is being reviewed at the student conduct level for consideration of further sanctions," the university said in its statement.

Nichols went on to win the game 84–75. Platt finished the night with a team-high 16 points while Tenaglia had 11.

