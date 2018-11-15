Cal Basketball Game Canceled Due to Unhealthy Air Quality Levels From Ongoing California Wildfire

Cal's decision to cancel Thursday night's game against Detroit Mercy came after smoke infiltrated Haas Pavilion.

By Emily Caron
November 15, 2018

The ongoing wildfires in California have spread into the Berkeley area, causing Cal's men's basketball team to cancel Thursday night's game against Detroit Mercy. The fires have caused unhealthy air quality levels across the region and in Haas Pavilion, where a "significant amount of smoke" has infiltrated the arena, the team announced.

"This was the best situation for all the student-athletes, coaches and fans," Detroit Mercy's men's basketball team wrote on Twitter. "We are praying for all of those truly affected by the wildfires and air quality."

No decision has yet been made regarding Cal's football game against rival Stanford on Saturday.

California native and Cal graduate Aaron Rodgers offered thoughts and prayers to those affected by the deadly fires after the Packers' 31-12 win over the Dolphins last Sunday. 

"Myself and the guys from Southern California and Northern California, obviously our thoughts and our prayers are with those folks," Rodgers said. "Not only the great firefighters fighting the fire, but all the people displaced in my home area of Butte County and obviously down south in the L.A. area."

The devastating fires, which ignited on Nov. 8, have also prompted schedule changes for other sports teams in the area. The Rams canceled a practice due to the conditions caused by the fire, while the Rams and 49ers both had to adjust as well.

