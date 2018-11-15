Friday's men's basketball game between the San Francisco Dons and Arizona State Sun Devils has been canceled, USF announced, as air quality levels have risen to unhealthy amounts in the Bay Area due to the devastating California wildfires.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassed 200 in San Francisco on Thursday, causing heightened health concerns for all participants in Friday's game. Coupled with an awareness of all those affected by the ongoing fires in Butte County and throughout Southern California, "it was agreed that playing the game was not in the best interest of anyone," the Dons said.

Both schools athletics departments are working together to find "alternate plans" for the Dons and Sun Devils to play. San Francisco is reportedly considering chartering a flight to Tempe to play at Arizona State, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

The announcement comes just hours after Cal canceled Thursday night's game against Detroit Mercy as they deal with similar concerns and aftereffects of the fire in Berkeley.