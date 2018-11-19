Though it looked like the inferior team for most of the game, Xavier found a way to hang with No. 8 Auburn for nearly 44 minutes in the Maui Invitational opener. The Musketeers stayed within striking distance for all of regulation, then went on a late run to send the game to overtime.

That’s when Jared Harper finally decided he had had enough. Halfway through the extra period, Auburn’s star guard got a high ball screen, drove to his right and launched his 5’ 11” body into the air for a filthy poster dunk. Two possessions later, he drove left and nailed a tough floater to put the Tigers up four.

Jared Harper is a baaad man pic.twitter.com/etmu7yBCZP — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) November 19, 2018

Harper scored 25, Bryce Brown led all scorers with 26, and Auburn pulled out a hard-fought 88–79 victory to kick off the four-game Monday slate in Lahaina. Harper and Brown scored 10 of Auburn’s 11 overtime points while a wiped-out Xavier team managed just a single basket. Grad transfer Ryan Welage led the Musketeers with 17 points, but they couldn’t overcome a dreadful game from lead guard Quentin Goodin (3-for-19 shooting, seven turnovers).

It was a game worthy of March, especially in the second half. The pace was frenetic throughout, but neither team could seem to buy a basket in the first 20 minutes. After the break, shots started to fall for both teams and it became a fantastic, back-and-forth matchup. Auburn went up by double-digits twice; both times, Xavier immediately went on a run to get back in the game. And every time Xavier got close, Auburn had an answer to pull away.

Auburn shot just 31% from three, but forced 22 turnovers on the game, converting many of them into easy offense on the other end. These Tigers are a top-10 team because of their two upperclassmen guards, but also because they play eight excellent athletes that will make you work hard to score the ball. That said, they gave up 49 points in a second half where Xavier went 18 for 18 at the free throw line. It was the second straight loss for the Musketeers, though they were much more impressive than they were in a home loss to Wisconsin last week. If Xavier can hold onto the ball and get better production from Goodin, Travis Steele’s team has the shooting ability and low-post presences to make noise.

Auburn’s win means it figures to get a chance to see how it matches up with the No. 1 team in the country tomorrow. The Tigers will almost certainly face Duke in the second round and will need to make two major improvements to have a chance at pulling the upset. First, they’ll need Harper, Brown and Chuma Okeke to get hot from three. Second, they need to crash the defensive glass. Auburn gave up 16 offensive rebounds to Xavier, which won’t cut it against Zion Williamson and company. —Will Ragatz

This post will be updated with later quarterfinals reactions

Monday's remaining quarterfinals:

Duke vs. San Diego State: Follow LIVE

Iowa State vs. Arizona, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Gonzaga vs. Illinois, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2