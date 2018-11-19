The Zion Williamson show came to Hawaii on Monday night as Duke faced San Diego State in the quarterfinals of the Maui Invitational. The freshman phenom entered Monday night tied for the Blue Devils' lead in scoring at 25.3 points per game, and continued to rack up the highlights against the Aztecs.

Williamson snagged an errant inbounds pass near midcourt with Duke leading 69-44 and quickly streaked past the lone Aztec in his wake. He took one dribble inside the free-throw line, then skied above the rim for a windmill slam, bringing the Maui crowd to its feet.

On Today's Episode of "Zion vs. The Rim" ... pic.twitter.com/SH33AmiEeK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 19, 2018

This is just absurd. pic.twitter.com/srytupdVM3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 20, 2018

Duke entered Monday's matchup 3–0 on the season. The Blue Devils will face Auburn on Tuesday with a victory against San Diego State.

