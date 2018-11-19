Watch: Zion Williamson Rises Above Rim for Windmill Slam vs. San Diego State

Williamson entered Monday night averaging 25.3 points per game on 82.1% shooting.

By Michael Shapiro
November 19, 2018

The Zion Williamson show came to Hawaii on Monday night as Duke faced San Diego State in the quarterfinals of the Maui Invitational. The freshman phenom entered Monday night tied for the Blue Devils' lead in scoring at 25.3 points per game, and continued to rack up the highlights against the Aztecs. 

Williamson snagged an errant inbounds pass near midcourt with Duke leading 69-44 and quickly streaked past the lone Aztec in his wake. He took one dribble inside the free-throw line, then skied above the rim for a windmill slam, bringing the Maui crowd to its feet. 

Duke entered Monday's matchup 3–0 on the season. The Blue Devils will face Auburn on Tuesday with a victory against San Diego State. 

Follow along live here.  

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)