Gonzaga reserve guard Geno Crandall will miss four to six weeks after suffering a fractured right hand in practice Monday, reports Jim Meehan of The Spokesman-Review.

The graduate transfer from North Dakota has averaged five points, 2.3 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game this season.

Gonzaga is No. 1 after defeating Duke and winning the Maui Invitational. The Zags are 6–0 this season.

Gonzaga is already without forward Killian Tillie after he had surgery in October.

Gonzaga will face Creighton, Washington, No. 6 Tennessee and No. 11 North Carolina in the coming weeks.