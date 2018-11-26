The NCAA released its first-ever NET rankings on Monday. Ohio State, Virginia, Texas Tech, Michigan and Gonzaga make up the top five of the poll.

In August, the NCAA Men's Basketball Committee announced it was adopting NET, or NCAA Evaluation Tool, to replace RPI (Rating Percentage Index) with the goal of ensuring a fairer evaluation of teams in its tournament selection process.

There are five factors that play a role in determining a team's NET ranking: Team Value Index, Net Efficiency, Winning Percentage, Adjusted Winning Percentage and Scoring Margin. A full explanation of NET's factors is available here.

Below, the top 25 teams listed in the first-ever edition of the NET rankings.

1. Ohio State (6–0)

2. Virginia (6–0)

3. Texas Tech (6–0)

4. Michigan (6–0)

5. Gonzaga (6–0)

6. Duke (5–1)

7. Michigan State (5–1)

8. Wisconsin (5–1)

9. Virginia Tech (5–0)

10. Loyola Marymount (7–0)

11. Kansas (5–0)

12. Belmont (5–0)

13. Nevada (6–0)

14. Nebraska (5–1)

15. Iowa (5–0)

16. Auburn (5–1)

17. Maryland (6–0)

18. Houston (4–0)

19. Notre Dame (5–1)

20. Purdue (5–1)

21. North Carolina (6–1)

22. Radford (4–1)

23. Pittsburgh (6–0)

24. Kansas State (6–0)

25. San Francisco (6–0)

Click here to view the full rankings.