Watch: Sister Jean Receives Final Four Ring for Loyola's Improbable March Madness Run

Screenshot/Twitter

Sister Jean stole the nation's hearts during Loyola's improbable 2018 March Madness run. She's at it again.

By Jenna West
November 27, 2018

Last season's March Madness might be a faint memory for most fans, but Sister Jean madness continues to live on.

The nation's favorite nun, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, stole our hearts last season during Loyola's improbable run in the NCAA tournament, and she's at it again. The Ramblers surprised Sister Jean Tuesday night with a Final Four ring at Gentile Arena before their game against Nevada. 

Last season, Loyola made the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1985. The Ramblers beat Nevada 69–68 in the Sweet Sixteen to keep their incredible streak going. However, Michigan brought the Ramblers' Cinderella run to an end in the Final Four.

Sister Jean mania reached such a high during the tournament that she got her own bobblehead, which sold out in five days. The 99-year-old basketball team chaplain even named herself "an international celebrity."

Now she has some sensational bling to go with her title.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)