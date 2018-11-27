Last season's March Madness might be a faint memory for most fans, but Sister Jean madness continues to live on.

The nation's favorite nun, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, stole our hearts last season during Loyola's improbable run in the NCAA tournament, and she's at it again. The Ramblers surprised Sister Jean Tuesday night with a Final Four ring at Gentile Arena before their game against Nevada.

Last season, Loyola made the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1985. The Ramblers beat Nevada 69–68 in the Sweet Sixteen to keep their incredible streak going. However, Michigan brought the Ramblers' Cinderella run to an end in the Final Four.

Sister Jean got her Final Four ring with @RamblersMBB 💍🙌 pic.twitter.com/PsttyYhNYO — ESPN (@espn) November 28, 2018

Sister Jean mania reached such a high during the tournament that she got her own bobblehead, which sold out in five days. The 99-year-old basketball team chaplain even named herself "an international celebrity."

Now she has some sensational bling to go with her title.