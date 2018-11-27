Zion Williamson added yet another dunk to his growing highlight reel with a vicious windmill slam during Duke's 90–69 win against Indiana on Tuesday.

Up 36–24 with 4:23 left in the first half, Williamson stepped in between Indiana freshman Rob Phinisee's pass to get himself a steal before taking off for the vicious throw down.

Welcome to another episode of The Zion Show. pic.twitter.com/UzOJGMj94n — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 28, 2018

Williamson started putting on a show from the get-go, rebounding his own missed three-pointer earlier in the game for yet another assault on the rim.

Missed three by @ZionW32 gets his own board you know the rest... pic.twitter.com/SWiB6lfmJo — Frankie Vision (@FrankieVision) November 28, 2018

Williamson continued to dominate with a display of some fancy footwork, maneuvering between four defenders for a slam that gave Duke an early 11–4 lead.

Zion Williamson forces about 10 business decisions every game.pic.twitter.com/UeILM2SNnv — Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 28, 2018

Later in the second half, Williamson took flight for yet another monstrous dunk.

Tuesday's series of noteworthy plays are just the latest installment to Williamson's list of thrilling performances. The freshman phenom finished with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists.