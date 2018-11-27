Watch: Duke's Zion Williamson Throws Down Vicious Windmill Dunk vs. Indiana

Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

The freshman continued to assault the rim on Tuesday during Duke's outing against Indiana.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 27, 2018

Zion Williamson added yet another dunk to his growing highlight reel with a vicious windmill slam during Duke's 90–69 win against Indiana on Tuesday.

Up 36–24 with 4:23 left in the first half, Williamson stepped in between Indiana freshman Rob Phinisee's pass to get himself a steal before taking off for the vicious throw down. 

Williamson started putting on a show from the get-go, rebounding his own missed three-pointer earlier in the game for yet another assault on the rim.

Williamson continued to dominate with a display of some fancy footwork, maneuvering between four defenders for a slam that gave Duke an early 11–4 lead.

Later in the second half, Williamson took flight for yet another monstrous dunk.

Tuesday's series of noteworthy plays are just the latest installment to Williamson's list of thrilling performances. The freshman phenom finished with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)