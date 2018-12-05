Star-laden No. 3 Duke continued its exciting start to the season during a 84–54 win over Hartford on Wednesday night.

The highlight of the Blue Devils' evening was the connection that occurred late in the second half, when freshmen Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett connected for a jaw-dropping alley-oop.

Williamson stole a pass, starting a 2-on-1 fastbreak between him and Barrett. Williamson lobbed the ball up off a backboard, as Barrett soared above the rim to catch the ball and slam it home, igniting the Cameroon Indoor faithful.

Barrett was outstanding in the victory, leading the game with 27 points (10-for-14 shooting) and 15 rebounds. Williamson collected his third double-double of the season, scoring 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Duke improved to 8–1 on the season. The Blue Devils will next face Yale on Saturday, Dec. 8.