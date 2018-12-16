Kansas State forward Dean Wade is out indefinitely after getting injured in Saturday's 71–59 win over Georgia State, the school announced.

The Wildcats did not specify the injury or when Wade would return. Wade went down in the second half, grabbing his right foot, ESPN reported.

"Obviously I'm disappointed for Dean and his family," head coach Bruce Weber said in a statement. "He has worked hard to get back from his injury from last season to have a great start to his senior year. I know that he will work equally hard to rehab and come back strong."

Wade has started all nine games this season, averaging 13.6 points with a team-high 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Wade earned all-Big 12 honors last season and was named preseason Big 12 Player of the Year before this season.

Kansas State plays Southern Miss on Wednesday night.