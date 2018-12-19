Duquesne's Keith Dambrot's Epic Rant Highlights Bad Beat of the Year Candidate

Penn State made six foul shots with five seconds left to prevent Duquesne from covering.

By Kaelen Jones
December 19, 2018

It's only December, but the college basketball season may have already delivered its best (worst?) bad beat of the season.

Penn State defeated Duquesne 73–67 on Wednesday night. Duquesne was a 5.5-point underdog and the over/under was set at 138.

A seven-point margin and a total score surpassing 138 didn't seem probable with 10 seconds left, when the game was tied at 67 apiece. But after a Duquesne miss, Penn State's Rasir Bolton went the other way and was fouled on his way to the basket with five seconds left.

Duquesne coach Ketih Dambrot did not agree with the call and was irate.

Penn State was already set to take two free throws following the shooting foul. But Dambrot's rant earned him two technicals, resulting in an ejection and four additional free-throw attempts for Penn State.

Bolton hit four, then Lamar Stevens hit two more. Duquesne didn't even get a shot off before the buzzer could sound, almost assuredly breaking the heart of someone who picked Duquesne to cover the spread.

