Report: Rick Pitino Finalizing Deal to Coach EuroLeague's Panathinaikos

The former Louisville coach said he was finished coaching in September.

By Kaelen Jones
December 20, 2018

Former Louisville basketball coach has reportedly agreed in principle to become head coach of Panathinaikos B.C. of the EuroLeague, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

On Thursday, Panathinaikos reportedly fired head coach Xavi Pascual just hours after the Athens-based club suffered an 89–68 loss to Real Madrid. Panathinaikos dropped to 6–7 this season and 10th in the EuroLeague standings.

According to GetMoreSports.com's Chris Sheridan, dialogue between Pitino and Panathinaikos regarding the vacancy took place a few hours after it became available.

Pitino, 66, last coached in October 2017, when he was at Louisville. His coaching career abruptly came to a halt when the Cardinals fired him following a federal investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball. Pitino had been linked to an investigation through Adidas, which allegedly paid $100,000 to the family of former recruit Brian Bowen to convince him to attend Louisville.

During an interview in September, Pitino said, "I'm finished with coaching."

Pitino, a Naismith Hall of Famer, owns a 770–271 career record as a Division-I head coach. He has previous experience coaching professional basketball, having served with the New York Knicks (1987-1989) and the Boston Celtics (1997-2001).

Per Wojnarowski, Pitino's goal is to return to the NBA as a head coach and considers coaching pro basketball in Europe a steppingstone to doing so.

Pitino will reportedly fly to Athens shortly after Christmas to take over at Panathinaikos, whose roster features Nick Calathes, Georgios Papagiannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Bucks star Giannis.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)