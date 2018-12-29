WATCH: Seton Hall Hands St. John's First Loss on Game-Winning Buzzer Beater

Shavar Reynolds Jr. lifted Seton Hall over St. John's in a Saturday night thriller.

By Kaelen Jones
December 29, 2018

Another school fell from the ranks of the unbeaten Saturday night when Seton Hall beat St. John's in dramatic fashion. 

Seton Hall claimed a 76–74 win on Shavar Reynolds Jr.'s game-winning buzzer beater. The three-pointer ended St. John's undefeated start, dropping the Red Storm to 12–1 on the season. The Pirates improved to 10–3.

Watch the wild finish below. 

New Jersey native and NBA guard J.R. Smith was seen on the sidelines reacting in celebration of the shot. 

Reynolds finished with just eight points and three rebounds. His effort was compounded by four other Seton Hall players—Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Michael Nzei—who all scored in double-figures.

It's the second time this month the Pirates have used a late-game triple to defeat a notable opponent. On Dec. 8, Myles Cale knocked in a go-ahead trey to give Seton Hall an 84–83 upset win in overtime against No. 9 Kentucky.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)