The NCAA announced the Final Four locations for 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The four sites selected also happen to be the sites of the 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 Final Fours, but not in the same order.

Indianapolis hosted the national semifinals in 2015 and will host again in 2021 and 2026. Houston's NRG Stadium was the site in 2016 and will be the location for 2023. In 2017 the NCAA tournament concluded in Phoenix and that will be where the 2024 season comes to an end. And San Antonio, the host city for the 2018 Final Four, will host the final three games of the NCAA season in 2025.

Here are the upcoming locations for all future Final Fours that have been announced.

2019

Location: Minneapolis

Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

Dates: April 6/8, 2019

Previous years as host: 2001, 1992, 1951

2020

Location: Atlanta

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Dates: April 4/6, 2020

Previous years as host: 2013, 2007, 2002, 1977

2021

Location: Indianapolis

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Dates: April 3/5, 2021

Previous years as host: 2015, 2010, 2006, 2000, 1997, 1991, 1980

2022

Location: New Orleans

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Dates: April 2/4, 2022

Previous years as host: 2012, 2003, 1993, 1987, 1982

2023

Location: Houston

Stadium: NRG Stadium

Dates: TBA

Previous years as host: 2016, 2011, 1971

2024

Location: Phoenix

Stadium: University of Phoenix Stadium

Dates: TBA

Previous year as host: 2017

2025

Location: San Antonio

Stadium: Alamodome

Dates: TBA

Previous years as host: 2018, 2008, 2004, 1998

2026

Location: Indianapolis

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Dates: TBA

Previous years as host: 2015, 2010, 2006, 2000, 1997, 1991, 1980