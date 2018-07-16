Some great moments have already happened at these Final Four host cities, and some more are sure to happen in the future.
The NCAA announced the Final Four locations for 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.
The four sites selected also happen to be the sites of the 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 Final Fours, but not in the same order.
Indianapolis hosted the national semifinals in 2015 and will host again in 2021 and 2026. Houston's NRG Stadium was the site in 2016 and will be the location for 2023. In 2017 the NCAA tournament concluded in Phoenix and that will be where the 2024 season comes to an end. And San Antonio, the host city for the 2018 Final Four, will host the final three games of the NCAA season in 2025.
Here are the upcoming locations for all future Final Fours that have been announced.
2019
Location: Minneapolis
Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
Dates: April 6/8, 2019
Previous years as host: 2001, 1992, 1951
Memorable Moments:
2020
Location: Atlanta
Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Dates: April 4/6, 2020
Previous years as host: 2013, 2007, 2002, 1977
Memorable Moments:
2021
Location: Indianapolis
Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
Dates: April 3/5, 2021
Previous years as host: 2015, 2010, 2006, 2000, 1997, 1991, 1980
Memorable Moments:
2022
Location: New Orleans
Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Dates: April 2/4, 2022
Previous years as host: 2012, 2003, 1993, 1987, 1982
Memorable Moments:
2023
Location: Houston
Stadium: NRG Stadium
Dates: TBA
Previous years as host: 2016, 2011, 1971
Memorable Moments:
2024
Location: Phoenix
Stadium: University of Phoenix Stadium
Dates: TBA
Previous year as host: 2017
Memorable Moments:
2025
Location: San Antonio
Stadium: Alamodome
Dates: TBA
Previous years as host: 2018, 2008, 2004, 1998
Memorable Moments:
2026
Location: Indianapolis
Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
Dates: TBA
Previous years as host: 2015, 2010, 2006, 2000, 1997, 1991, 1980