2018 NCAA Tournament: Printable March Madness Bracket

It's time to get your brackets ready for the 2018 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

The field of 68 teams will be announced on Selection Sunday, which will be broadcast on TBS on March 11. The "First Four" games will be held in Dayton on March 13 and 14. The first round of 64 teams will commence play on March 15.

The Final Four will be held in San Antonio from March 31 to April 2.

You can now download and print a blank bracket to fill out on Selection Sunday. This post will be updated with the actual 2018 bracket once the matchups are released on Sunday.

North Carolina beat Gonzaga in last year's final to win the 2017 NCAA tournament.