The calendar just flipped to January, but Valparaiso's Wednesday night victory has everyone ready for March.

Illinois State led Valpo by one point with 2.9 seconds left in regulation. The Redbirds had a chance to add another point to their lead too, but Zach Copeland missed his attempt.

The ball was rebounded by Crusaders guard Markus Golder, who took a few dribbles before heaving up a shot from well beyond halfcourt that miraculously went through the hoop as time expired.

The victory improved Valpo's record to 8–6 on the season and marked their first conference victory of the campaign.