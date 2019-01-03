Report: Oregon's Bol Bol Likely Out for Season Due to Stress Fracture in Left Foot

Bol has missed each of the Ducks' past four games and has appeared in nine total this season.

By Kaelen Jones
January 03, 2019

Oregon center Bol Bol is likely to miss the remainder of the Ducks' season due to a stress fracture in his left foot, according to 247Sports' Matt Prehm.

Bol, a former five-star recruit, has missed Oregon's last four contests. He averaged 21 points and 9.6 rebounds in nine appearances (all starts) this season.

The 7'2", 235-pound freshman is reportedly expected to begin rehab work in preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft. 

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo ranks Bol as the No. 9 prospect in the '19 class on his most recent big board.

In addition to Bol, the Ducks are currently without sophomore forwards Kenny Wooten and Abu Kigab. Oregon enters Pac-12 play with a 9–4 record. The first conference matchup is scheduled against Oregon State at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

