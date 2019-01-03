Oregon center Bol Bol is likely to miss the remainder of the Ducks' season due to a stress fracture in his left foot, according to 247Sports' Matt Prehm.

Bol, a former five-star recruit, has missed Oregon's last four contests. He averaged 21 points and 9.6 rebounds in nine appearances (all starts) this season.

The 7'2", 235-pound freshman is reportedly expected to begin rehab work in preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft.

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo ranks Bol as the No. 9 prospect in the '19 class on his most recent big board.

In addition to Bol, the Ducks are currently without sophomore forwards Kenny Wooten and Abu Kigab. Oregon enters Pac-12 play with a 9–4 record. The first conference matchup is scheduled against Oregon State at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.