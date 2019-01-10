It's only 10 days into 2019, but it's hard to believe we'll see a dunk better than this one.

In Murray State's 98-77 win over UT Martin, sophomore sensation Ja Morant recreated arguably the greatest poster in the history of basketball.

The 6'3" guard went to the rim and when 6'8" Quintin Dove tried to take a charge, he ended up on the wrong end of a highlight.

Ja Morant with absolutely NO regard for human life



Morant finished the game with 26 points and 18 assists. He was listed at No. 3 on Jeremy Woo's latest Big Board.