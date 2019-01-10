Watch: Murray State's Ja Morant Recreates Classic Vince Carter Dunk by Leaping Over Defender

We know what the dunk of the year in college basketball will be.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 10, 2019

It's only 10 days into 2019, but it's hard to believe we'll see a dunk better than this one.

In Murray State's 98-77 win over UT Martin, sophomore sensation Ja Morant recreated arguably the greatest poster in the history of basketball.

The 6'3" guard went to the rim and when 6'8" Quintin Dove tried to take a charge, he ended up on the wrong end of a highlight.

Morant finished the game with 26 points and 18 assists. He was listed at No. 3 on Jeremy Woo's latest Big Board.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)