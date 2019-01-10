People who watched Sunday's college hoops game in which Northwestern hosted Illinois were treated to something special.

The close, 68-66 contest that was won by the home team turned out to be the secondary show, though. The real story of the matchup was one fan's screams that dominated the conversation for Illinois supporters who weren't accustomed to the noise.

Man, who is this person with the high-pitched scream? @DPiper247, get it to stop. — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) January 6, 2019

The grown woman screaming forced a travel.



That's the narrative I'm going with. — Stephen Cohn (@stephen__cohn) January 6, 2019

the game is starting to look like that woman sounds — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) January 6, 2019

The screaming girl: https://t.co/7LCdMvKAQk — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) January 6, 2019

Hey @EmilyH107 (AKA #SceamingGirl), we love your enthusiasm, but we've been through so much already this year. Tone it down for a bit? :) — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) January 6, 2019

Fire this screaming Northwestern fan into the sun pic.twitter.com/n6RFcSKLBL — Illini Barstool (@BarstoolILL) January 6, 2019

THAT’S HER, OFFICER! THAT’S ONE OF THE PEOPLE WHO RUINED MY SUNDAY pic.twitter.com/sIE7G1RfNo — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) January 7, 2019

Not just your Sunday pic.twitter.com/vFnOak4db0 — A Head full of Birk (@bbirk3) January 7, 2019

Just kidding. We love you, @EmilyH107 ❤️ — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) January 7, 2019

The fan is Emily Harriott, and the Chicago Tribune has profiled her enthusiasm for the Wildcats.

But after Sunday, it was determined by the school that too many people complained about The Shrieker, and Emily had to stop with the yelling.

Emily explained to Teddy Greenstein of the Tribune how the school approached her about being quiet.

Harriott is president of NU Wildside, NU’s official student section. She regularly meets with Heather Obering, NU’s director of marketing. At the end of their last conversation, Obering brought up the shrieking. Harriott said Obering put it like this: "How about we not do that anymore?" Harriott was caught off guard by the request, explaining: "It caught me a little by surprise because I’ve been doing it for the last three and a half years."

Emily complied, and during Wednesday's game against Iowa, she kept her shrieks to herself as Northwestern fell 73-63.

But it's probably for the best that the school took time to stop the screeching yelps coming from the student section. We don't want too many people making loud noise during a basketball game.