Watch: Johnny McCants Lifts New Mexico State Past Grand Canyon With Half-Court Buzzer Beater

Johnny McCants called game from beyond half court.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 11, 2019

The final 30 seconds of Thursday's game between New Mexico State and Grand Canyon were just as wild as they could possibly be.

Trailing 74-71, Grand Canyon's Damari Milstead got a bucket to cut the lead to one. He then got a steal, and another bucket to put his team ahead in the waning moments.

With less than 10 seconds remaining, New Mexico State's Terrell Brown ended up at the line with a chance to tie or go ahead with two free throws. But, he missed both, forcing the Aggies to foul.

However, Grand Canyon was only in the single bonus. So when Trey Drechsel went to the line, the pressure was on him to ice the game. He missed the front end, and Johnny McCants of New Mexico State came down with the board.

The half-court buzzer beater gave the Aggies their first WAC win of the season and handed the visiting Antelopes their first conference loss.

McCants finished second on his team in scoring with 17 points in the 77-75 victory.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)