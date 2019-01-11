Scotty Pippen Jr., son of former NBA great Scottie Pippen Sr., has committed to Vanderbilt, the class of 2019 prospect announced Friday evening.

"I picked them because I have a good relationship with the coaches," Pippen Jr. told 247Sports. "I like the school a lot. I think it’s a great fit for me academically and athletically. I feel like they needed me at the point guard position.”

He added: “They just needed a point guard. They want me to come in right away and be able to play the point and help run the team.”

Pippen Jr. also considered offers from Washington State, Colorado State, DePaul and UC Santa Barbara before committing to the Commodores after a visit in early January.

The three-star point guard from Sierra Canyon high school in Chatsworth, Calif. will fill an immediate void for Vanderbilt after the loss of starting floor general Darius Garland, a top 2019 draft prospect.

Garland tore his left meniscus attempting a layup during the Commodores' 77–75 loss to Kent State in November. Vanderbilt announced the freshman would be out indefinitely.

With Garland's almost-certain departure for the draft after this season, Pippen Jr. has a good chance step in as one of the program's starting guards. The 6'0" senior averaged 15 points and 2.6 assists per game through 23 games on the Nike NYBL circuit last summer.

His father had a 17-year NBA career, during which he won six NBA Championships with the Chicago Bulls. Pippen Jr., told 247Sports that his dad has helped his game tremendously.

“He helps me on the court, giving me pointers,” Pippen Jr. said, per the publication. “Having him around helps me a lot.”

Pippen Jr. will join four-star forward Dylan Disu and four-star guard Austin Crowley in Nashville in 2019.