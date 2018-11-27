Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn left meniscus, the school announced Tuesday.

Garland sustained the injury while attempting a layup during the Commodores' 77–75 loss to Kent State last Friday. Vanderbilt announced the freshman would be out indefinitely on Saturday morning.

"Darius had a very successful surgery, and will be better than ever when he returns," Vanderbilt head coach Brye Drew said in a statement. "Unfortunately, he will be out for the remainder of this season."

Garland, listed 6'3" and 170 pounds. He was rated as Sports Illustrated's 12th-ranked 2019 NBA draft prospect earlier this month. The former five-star recruit out of Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) committed to Vanderbilt over Indiana, UCLA and Kentucky.

Garland appeared in five games (all starts) for the Commodores this season. He averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 53.7% from the field (47.8% from three) in 27.8 minutes per game.