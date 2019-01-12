Duke Star Zion Williamson Suffers Eye Poke During Florida State Game

Williamson suffered an eye injury in the first half of Duke's game against Florida State on Saturday.

By Emily Caron
January 12, 2019

Duke star freshman Zion Williamson did not return to the second half of his team's game against the Florida State after sustaining an eye injury late in the first half.

Williamson was accidentally poked in the eye just before halftime on Saturday. The freshman phenom exited the game after the poke.

Williamson returned to the bench but did not play in the second half after suffering the injury.

Williamson is averaging 20.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for Duke.

The Blue Devils held off the Seminoles to improve to 14–1 on the season after a game-winning three from Cam Reddish in Tallahassee. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)