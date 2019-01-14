Duke starting point guard Tre Jones was ruled out from returning after injuring his right shoulder against Syracuse on Monday night, the school announced.

Jones dove for a loose ball and collided with Syracuse guard Frank Howard. Teammates surrounded the freshman as he remained on the floor in pain prior to departing with 14 minutes left in the opening half.

Let's hope Tre Jones is OK! pic.twitter.com/u0u6OkLjRX — Highlights on Loop (@LoopedReplay) January 15, 2019

Jones entered the contest leading the No. 1 Blue Devils in assists, averaging 5.9 per game. Duke is already playing without fellow star freshman Cam Reddish (illness), who is the school's third-leading scorer.