Report: Kansas Will Admit Violation, Ask NCAA to Reinstate Sophomore Silvio De Sousa

Silvio De Sousa has not played this season after playing in 20 games last season.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 14, 2019

Kansas is preparing to acknowledge to the NCAA that a violation took place with sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa so he can officially be ruled ineligible, and then the school will ask for his immediate reinstatement, Seth Davis of The Athletic reports.

De Sousa has sat out all 16 of the Jayhawks' games so far this season after appearing in 20 contests during the squad's Final Four run last season.

In October, the program announced it was withholding De Sousa from competition while his eligibility was reviewed. That decision was a result of Adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola testifying in the federal corruption case that stemmed from the FBI's investigation into college basketball.

Gassnola claimed he gave $2,500 to De Sousa's guardian so De Sousa could pay for online classes that would allow him to enroll at Kansas for the second semester.

Power Rankings: Elite Teams Continue to Stand Out as Chaos Reigns Elsewhere

According to Davis, the NCAA punishment for receiving an improper benefit of $2,500 would normally be a suspension for about 30% of a team's games. Kansas will argue that by already missing more than half of the regular season schedule, De Sousa has completed the penalty for his infraction.

However, since De Sousa's alleged improper payment would have taken place before he was enrolled at school, the NCAA could rule De Sousa was ineligible before he served what could count as his suspension. And Kansas's Final Four trip from last season could be vacated as well.

The Jayhawks, who lost starting center Udoka Azubuike for the season last week, are in need of frontcourt depth as the Big 12 season gets underway. The 6'9" De Sousa has been practicing with the team, sitting on the bench for all games and attending classes while he remains out of competition.

Kansas is 14-2 on the season and 2-1 in conference play. It will host Texas on Monday.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)