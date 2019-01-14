Kansas is preparing to acknowledge to the NCAA that a violation took place with sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa so he can officially be ruled ineligible, and then the school will ask for his immediate reinstatement, Seth Davis of The Athletic reports.

De Sousa has sat out all 16 of the Jayhawks' games so far this season after appearing in 20 contests during the squad's Final Four run last season.

In October, the program announced it was withholding De Sousa from competition while his eligibility was reviewed. That decision was a result of Adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola testifying in the federal corruption case that stemmed from the FBI's investigation into college basketball.

Gassnola claimed he gave $2,500 to De Sousa's guardian so De Sousa could pay for online classes that would allow him to enroll at Kansas for the second semester.

According to Davis, the NCAA punishment for receiving an improper benefit of $2,500 would normally be a suspension for about 30% of a team's games. Kansas will argue that by already missing more than half of the regular season schedule, De Sousa has completed the penalty for his infraction.

However, since De Sousa's alleged improper payment would have taken place before he was enrolled at school, the NCAA could rule De Sousa was ineligible before he served what could count as his suspension. And Kansas's Final Four trip from last season could be vacated as well.

The Jayhawks, who lost starting center Udoka Azubuike for the season last week, are in need of frontcourt depth as the Big 12 season gets underway. The 6'9" De Sousa has been practicing with the team, sitting on the bench for all games and attending classes while he remains out of competition.

Kansas is 14-2 on the season and 2-1 in conference play. It will host Texas on Monday.