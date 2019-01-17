Former UMBC Player Was Asked Not to Join Duke Student Section at Virginia Game

UMBC head coach Ryan Odom reportedly called Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski multiple times to request K.J. Maura not be in the Blue Devils' student section for the game.

By Kaelen Jones
January 17, 2019

Former UMBC point guard K.J. Maura will not join Duke's student section for Saturday's matchup against Virginia, according to The Duke Chronicle's Hank Tucker.

Maura was a member of the 2017-18 UMBC squad that reached the NCAA Tournament as a 16-seed and upset the No. 1-seeded Cavaliers last March. It marked the first time in tournament history that a 16-seed defeated a No. 1.

Per Tucker, Head Line Monitors Steve Hassey and Peter Potash explained via Facebook that the reasoning Maura won't join the Cameron Crazies on Saturday was at the request of UMBC head coach Ryan Odom.

"UMBC’s coach got wind of his arrival, and he wants their squad to move on from the greatest NCAA Tournament upset of all time," Hassey and Potash said. "Ultimately, he called Coach K multiple times, and [Mike Krzyzewski] had to request that KJ not be in attendance."

After making history last season, the Retrievers are currently 9–9.

The No. 1 Blue Devils are coming off a 95–91 overtime loss to Syracuse, which marked their second defeat of the season. Duke will be without starting point guard Tre Jones, who suffered a separated AC joint during the defeat. The Blue Devils are expected to have star Cam Reddish back in the lineup after he missed the game due to illness.

Virginia enters the matchup undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the nation. Tip from Cameroon Indoor Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message