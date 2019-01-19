Duke freshman Zion Williamson brought the Cameron Indoor Stadium crowd to its feet on Saturday night, throwing down a mammoth dunk in the first half against No. 4 Virginia.

Williamson burst past a quartet of Virginia defenders in transition, slicing through the defense before rising to the tin with his right hand. The phenom forward was fouled by 7'1" forward Jay Huff, but still converted the slam to give Duke a 22-18 lead.

Watch Williamson's rim-shattering slam below:

The Blue Devils entered Saturday night 14–2, 3-1 ACC. Virginia leads the conference at 16–0, 4–0 ACC. The Cavaliers are the lone undefeated team in the nation after Wisconsin defeated Michigan on Saturday.