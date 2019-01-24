One of college basketball's superstars has yet to make an official appearance this season.
Pantelis Xidias is quickly becoming a household name within the world of college basketball. DePaul's walk-on sophomore guard has yet to log a single minute this season, but he's already perhaps one of the Blue Demons’ stars.
Xidias has exploded onto the scene because of his epic bench celebrations. The 5'10", 165-pounder, donning rec-specs, can be seen dancing with his blonde hair flopping around.
Dunk: 🔥— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 15, 2018
Bench reaction: 😱 pic.twitter.com/Aw8WWaDCJC
My guy @pantelis_xidias doing his thing RT @JonEisen: New favorite college basketball player this year: @pantelis_xidias #pk80 @DePaulHoops pic.twitter.com/wC5WTi224o— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 30, 2017
His passion isn't only reserved for games. If you need any convincing to go attend a DePaul home basketball game, let Xidias explain why.
Hey students, help us keep the winning streak alive tomorrow night against Butler!— DePaul Basketball (@DePaulHoops) January 15, 2019
7:30 p.m tip at Wintrust Arena! Come thru.
$2 beers for DePaul students! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/ui2O3tEb9A
And it doesn't matter what the score is. Xidias is non-stop energy. He reacts to anything his teammates do with joy, producing one of the most entertaining scenes in college hoops.
DePaul freshman Pantelis Xidias majors in BENCH HYPE pic.twitter.com/bs3dC9gX45— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 28, 2017
Safe to say Xidias is one of college basketball's true national treasures.