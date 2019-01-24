DePaul Walk-On Pantelis Xidias is a National Treasure

One of college basketball's superstars has yet to make an official appearance this season.

By Kaelen Jones
January 24, 2019

Pantelis Xidias is quickly becoming a household name within the world of college basketball. DePaul's walk-on sophomore guard has yet to log a single minute this season, but he's already perhaps one of the Blue Demons’ stars.

Xidias has exploded onto the scene because of his epic bench celebrations. The 5'10", 165-pounder, donning rec-specs, can be seen dancing with his blonde hair flopping around.

His passion isn't only reserved for games. If you need any convincing to go attend a DePaul home basketball game, let Xidias explain why.

And it doesn't matter what the score is. Xidias is non-stop energy. He reacts to anything his teammates do with joy, producing one of the most entertaining scenes in college hoops.

Safe to say Xidias is one of college basketball's true national treasures.

