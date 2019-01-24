Pantelis Xidias is quickly becoming a household name within the world of college basketball. DePaul's walk-on sophomore guard has yet to log a single minute this season, but he's already perhaps one of the Blue Demons’ stars.

Xidias has exploded onto the scene because of his epic bench celebrations. The 5'10", 165-pounder, donning rec-specs, can be seen dancing with his blonde hair flopping around.

His passion isn't only reserved for games. If you need any convincing to go attend a DePaul home basketball game, let Xidias explain why.

Hey students, help us keep the winning streak alive tomorrow night against Butler!



7:30 p.m tip at Wintrust Arena! Come thru.



$2 beers for DePaul students! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/ui2O3tEb9A — DePaul Basketball (@DePaulHoops) January 15, 2019

And it doesn't matter what the score is. Xidias is non-stop energy. He reacts to anything his teammates do with joy, producing one of the most entertaining scenes in college hoops.

DePaul freshman Pantelis Xidias majors in BENCH HYPE pic.twitter.com/bs3dC9gX45 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 28, 2017

Safe to say Xidias is one of college basketball's true national treasures.