Michigan State's Joshua Langford (Ankle) Out for Rest of Season

Langford hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 29.

By Kaelen Jones
January 30, 2019

Michigan State junior guard Joshua Langford will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season due to an injury, Spartans coach Tom Izzo announced on Wednesday.

Langford suffered an apparent ankle injury during the second half against Illinois on Dec. 29. He hasn't appeared in a game since, missing each of Michigan State's past eight contests.

"It's with great sadness that I have to announce that after numerous studies, rehabilitation and an attempt at return, it has been determined that Josh will miss the remainder of the season," Izzo said. "Josh has a stress injury that we caught fairly early and we had hoped that, with treatment and rest, he would recover. He has not, and will likely need surgery to prevent problems in the future.

"We hate this for Josh and our team, as he was one of our leading scorers, one of our top 3-point shooters and one of our two best defensive guards. But our commitment to Josh and his long-term health is paramount. Josh has seen the best specialist in the country on this issue and we are putting together a plan for his complete recovery for the 2019-20 season."

Langford was one of the Spartans' co-captains. He was their third-leading scorer, averaging 15.0 points per game.

Michigan State is currently ranked sixth in the AP top-25 poll.

