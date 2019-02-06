Somebody somewhere is absolutely seething after watching Villanova dispatch Creighton in overtime. The Wildcats, who came into the contest as nine-point favorites, won the game 66–59.

Two points. That's tough to stomach for those who picked Villanova to cover the spread, but it's especially brutal considering how the Bluejays cut the Wildcats' lead to seven at the end of the game. With time expiring and the result well in-hand, Creighton guard Kaleb Joseph threw up a floater that swirled around the rim and banked off the rim before going through.

Interesting to count this basket as time expired... pic.twitter.com/l2179nIV2u — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) February 7, 2019

It was a rather casual and seemingly harmless basket. But brutal for somebody out there.

However, Twitter was quick to point out that it looked like the basket shouldn't have even counted. Screenshots of the play showed that Joseph still hadn't released the ball prior to the clock running out.

@MitchMossRadio @Paulyhoward They did it again. Villanova favored by 9. Up by 9. Creighton hits a shot at the buzzer that clearly shouldn't have counted but they counted it anyway. 2nd time in 3 nights. Getting ridiculous pic.twitter.com/DgN1gSiiW5 — Jody Abbott (@VandyPilot) February 7, 2019

Evidence. Again, not remotely close to leaving his hand. https://t.co/W1CuGbdvNQ — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) February 7, 2019

This wasn't the first time this week that a team appeared to get robbed of covering on a buzzer-beating shot that shouldn't have counted. On Monday, Oklahoma beat Iowa State by one point after a three-pointer at the buzzer cut the Sooners' lead. Evidence showed it probably shouldn't have counted either.