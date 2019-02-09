Gonzaga's Killian Tillie Partially Tears Plantar Fascia, Could Return for Postseason

The Gonzaga junior's return is unknown after suffering a partial ligament tear in his foot.

By Jenna West
February 09, 2019

Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie has partially torn his plantar fascia and his return this season is unknown, head coach Mark Few said on Saturday.

"We feel terrible for Killian," Few said, per SWX sports anchor Sam Adams. "He is an incredible teammate and an absolute joy to coach. Killian is a tough kid. We are hopeful treatment will go well and get him back for postseason."

Few told Watch Stadium's Jeff Goodman that he anticipates Tillie could miss the remainder of the regular season but is hopeful that the junior will return for tournament play.

Tillie missed the start of Gonzaga's season after suffering a stress fracture in his ankle in October. He reaggravated the ankle injury during practice and underwent surgery after further tests revealed the fracture.

The 6'10" Frenchman returned on Jan. 5 and played in eight games before going down with a foot injury against the San Francisco Dons on Thursday during the second half. 

In nine games this season, Tillie has averaged 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

No. 4 Gonzaga has a 22–2 record and sits in first place in the West Coast Conference. The Bulldogs are considered strong contenders to reach the Final Four, but the loss of Tillie is a huge blow to their roster.

