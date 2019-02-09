No. 2 Duke beat No. 3 Virginia in the highly anticipated ACC rematch on Saturday night in Charlottesville.

The Blue Devils' freshmen stole the show, again, in Duke's 81–71 victory over Virginia. RJ Barrett had a standout night, tallying 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists. He also went 6-for-10 from downtown. Zion Williamson contributed 18 points, five assists, five rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Cam Reddish had an equally impressive night with 17 points, including five three-pointers, three steals and two blocks.

Williamson stunned fans when he swatted away De'Andre Hunter's three late in the second half as Duke held a 68–61 lead. At the start of the game, he had a monster slam-dunk on the break to help set the tone.

Zion Williamson with the volleyball spike 🖐️pic.twitter.com/9lQyYSOfaK — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) February 10, 2019

Zion got things started early for Duke with this MONSTER slam on the break pic.twitter.com/eIbaB4EcuY — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) February 9, 2019

One of the biggest things to catch everyone's attention at the game was a notable guest in the stands. Lakers stars LeBron James and Rajon Rondo were in attendance at John Paul Jones Arena to capture the action.

Duke improves to 21–2, 9-1 ACC and travels to Louisville on Tuesday for its next matchup. With the loss, Virginia sits at 20–2, 8-2 ACC and will take on UNC in Chapel Hill on Monday.