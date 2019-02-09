RJ Barrett Scores 26, Zion Williamson Adds 18 as No. 2 Duke Downs No. 3 Virginia

The Blue Devils' freshmen stole the show in Duke's 81–71 victory over Virginia.

By Jenna West
February 09, 2019

No. 2 Duke beat No. 3 Virginia in the highly anticipated ACC rematch on Saturday night in Charlottesville.

The Blue Devils' freshmen stole the show, again, in Duke's 81–71 victory over Virginia. RJ Barrett had a standout night, tallying 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists. He also went 6-for-10 from downtown. Zion Williamson contributed 18 points, five assists, five rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Cam Reddish had an equally impressive night with 17 points, including five three-pointers, three steals and two blocks. 

Williamson stunned fans when he swatted away De'Andre Hunter's three late in the second half as Duke held a 68–61 lead. At the start of the game, he had a monster slam-dunk on the break to help set the tone. 

One of the biggest things to catch everyone's attention at the game was a notable guest in the stands. Lakers stars LeBron James and Rajon Rondo were in attendance at John Paul Jones Arena to capture the action.

Duke improves to 21–2, 9-1 ACC and travels to Louisville on Tuesday for its next matchup. With the loss, Virginia sits at 20–2, 8-2 ACC and will take on UNC in Chapel Hill on Monday.

