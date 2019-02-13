Campbell's Chris Clemons Drops 48 Points, Moves Ninth All-Time in NCAA Career Scoring

Clemons surpassed Oscar Robertson and Danny Manning to move into ninth all-time on the NCAA's career scoring list.

By Kaelen Jones
February 13, 2019

Campbell senior guard Chris Clemons became the ninth-leading all-time scorer in NCAA history after dropping a season-high 48 points during the Fighting Camels' 87–84 win over Hampton on Wednesday night.

Clemons leaped both Danny Manning and Oscar Robertson following the performance. He has now tallied 2,978 points for his career, and could next pass Hersey Hawkins (3,008) for eighth on the list.

WOO: Chasing 30: Can Chris Clemons Join Scoring Royalty in His Last Ride at Campbell?

The listed 5'9", 180-pound guard shot 11-for-21 from the field, including 4-for-9 from three-point range.

Clemons entered Wednesday night averaging a nation-leading 29.1 points per game.

Campbell next visits Presbyterian on Saturday, Feb. 16. Tip is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

 

