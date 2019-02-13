Campbell senior guard Chris Clemons became the ninth-leading all-time scorer in NCAA history after dropping a season-high 48 points during the Fighting Camels' 87–84 win over Hampton on Wednesday night.

Clemons leaped both Danny Manning and Oscar Robertson following the performance. He has now tallied 2,978 points for his career, and could next pass Hersey Hawkins (3,008) for eighth on the list.

The listed 5'9", 180-pound guard shot 11-for-21 from the field, including 4-for-9 from three-point range.

Clemons entered Wednesday night averaging a nation-leading 29.1 points per game.

Campbell next visits Presbyterian on Saturday, Feb. 16. Tip is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.