Mississippi State's Nick Weatherspoon Suspended Indefinitely for Violating Team Rules

Mississippi State guard Nick Weatherspoon has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

By Jenna West
February 16, 2019

Mississippi State guard Nick Weatherspoon has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules, the school announced on SaturdayNo other details are known at this time. 

The sophomore is averaging 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season in 27.8 minutes of playing time. 

Weatherspoon suffered an injury scare in late January when he landed awkwardly on the court after attempting a dunk. He was seen clutching his left knee in pain before being carried off the court. An MRI later revealed the guard did not suffer a tear or structural damage to his knee, and he returned to the Bulldogs' lineup in their next game.

Mississippi State (17–7) play Arkansas (14–10) on Saturday night at Bud Walton Arena at 8:30 p.m. ET.

